Heather Yates Davis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Heather Yates Davis, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC.
Heather Yates Davis works at
Novant Health Lexington Primary Care110 W Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 571-7256
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
She explains whatever is wrong. She is patient and friendly. A blessing to me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1811964398
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
