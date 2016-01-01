See All Clinical Psychologists in Lansing, MI
Heather Zak, PC

Clinical Psychology
4.1 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Heather Zak, PC is a Clinical Psychologist in Lansing, MI. 

Heather Zak works at Heather A Zak Phd PC in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heather A Zak Phd PC
    302 S Waverly Rd Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 327-7400
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Heather Zak, PC

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649361510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Zak, PC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Zak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Zak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Zak works at Heather A Zak Phd PC in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Heather Zak’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Heather Zak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Zak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Zak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Zak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

