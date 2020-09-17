Heather Zimmerman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Zimmerman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Heather Zimmerman, NP
Heather Zimmerman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Heather Zimmerman works at
Heather Zimmerman's Office Locations
Lung & Sleep Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good NP! Awesome listener and very friendly. Would highly recommend.
About Heather Zimmerman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750744249
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Zimmerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Zimmerman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Heather Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.