Heather Ray, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Ray, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Heather Ray, FNP
Heather Ray, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, OH.
Heather Ray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Heather Ray's Office Locations
-
1
Miami County Internal Medicine2600 Mote Dr, Covington, OH 45318 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Ray?
I appreciated the time given for me to ask health related questions.
About Heather Ray, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710228606
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Ray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heather Ray using Healthline FindCare.
Heather Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Ray works at
86 patients have reviewed Heather Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.