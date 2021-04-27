Hector Guerra, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hector Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hector Guerra, LPC
Overview
Hector Guerra, LPC is a Counselor in Laredo, TX.
Hector Guerra works at
Locations
Counseling & Therapy Concepts6826 Springfield Ave Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 723-5523
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He sees one of my kids since she was 3 years old. She has Autism, ADHD and ODD and he has helped us navigate and understand the way with a lot of patience and understanding. Dr Guerra can be strict and serious at times but he always makes us feel relieved after every session. Great service overall!
About Hector Guerra, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659482628
Frequently Asked Questions
Hector Guerra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hector Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hector Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hector Guerra.
