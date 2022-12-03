Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hector Lopez Frisbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City.
Colorado Family Clinic4990 Kipling St # B-6, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 899-3798Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We all just got COVID and had a telehealth session with Dr. Frisbie at the end of a Friday. He was very professional, yet incredibly personable as well. Put both myself and my 88-year old mother completely at ease. If I didn't live so far away (Evergreen), I'd see about switching to him as my primary in a heartbeat!
About Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417265554
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Administration Ipade
- Ob-Gyn Clin
- Hospital Balbuena
- Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City
Hector Lopez Frisbie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Hector Lopez Frisbie accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hector Lopez Frisbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hector Lopez Frisbie speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Hector Lopez Frisbie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hector Lopez Frisbie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hector Lopez Frisbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hector Lopez Frisbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.