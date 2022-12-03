Overview

Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City.



Hector Lopez Frisbie works at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.