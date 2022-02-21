See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Cruces, NM
Hedsna Rocha, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hedsna Rocha, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Hedsna Rocha, MSN

Hedsna Rocha, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. 

Hedsna Rocha works at New Mexico Primary Care in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Hedsna Rocha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Cruces Home Therapies
    2919 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 521-8500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hedsna Rocha?

    Feb 21, 2022
    She is so thorough and takes the time to really listen. She is truly amazing.
    LLL — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hedsna Rocha, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Hedsna Rocha, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hedsna Rocha to family and friends

    Hedsna Rocha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hedsna Rocha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hedsna Rocha, MSN.

    About Hedsna Rocha, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689952517
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hedsna Rocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Hedsna Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hedsna Rocha works at New Mexico Primary Care in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Hedsna Rocha’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Hedsna Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hedsna Rocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hedsna Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hedsna Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hedsna Rocha, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.