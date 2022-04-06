See All Nurse Practitioners in Fredericksburg, VA
Hedy Campos, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hedy Campos, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Hedy Campos, MSN

Hedy Campos, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Drexel University Colllege of Medicine.

Hedy Campos works at Campos Behavior Health Services in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Hedy Campos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Campos Behavior Health Services
    4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 891-7891

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hedy Campos?

    Apr 06, 2022
    I have had nothing but support from Ms. Campos!! She has helped me through some rough times and she has worked with me to get me to a better place. Her staff is very attentive! !
    Traynham — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hedy Campos, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Hedy Campos, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hedy Campos to family and friends

    Hedy Campos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hedy Campos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hedy Campos, MSN.

    About Hedy Campos, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023261195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University Colllege of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hedy Campos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hedy Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hedy Campos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Hedy Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hedy Campos works at Campos Behavior Health Services in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Hedy Campos’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Hedy Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hedy Campos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hedy Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hedy Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hedy Campos, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.