Dr. Hedy Leibowitz, OD
Dr. Hedy Leibowitz, OD is an Optometrist in Red Bank, NJ.
Clarkson Eyecare35 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 440-7702
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
- Optometry
- English
- 1265435713
Dr. Leibowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.