Heidi Cavagnetto, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Overview of Heidi Cavagnetto, OTR

Heidi Cavagnetto, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Moose Lake, MN. 

Heidi Cavagnetto works at Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic in Moose Lake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heidi Cavagnetto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Moose Lake
    4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Heidi Cavagnetto, OTR

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275693301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health - Moose Lake

