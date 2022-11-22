See All Clinical Psychologists in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oviedo, FL. They completed their fellowship with Carolina Psychological Health Services

Dr. Donovan works at Vantage Point Psychological Servies in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Ibarra-Brletic, MA, RMFTI, RMHCI Blossoming Seeds LLC
    2441 W State Road 426 Ste 1071, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 204-9108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Behavioral Disorders
Bereavement
Adjustment Disorder
Behavioral Disorders
Bereavement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Donovan?

    Nov 22, 2022
    I’m so grateful I found Dr. Donovan. I have learned so much about how my past has shaped my thinking and how to correct the distorted thoughts that have led to years of anxiety and depression. I’m much happier now and feel like I have coping skills to help me when the old thoughts reappear. Thank you!!
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Donovan to family and friends

    Dr. Donovan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Donovan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD.

    About Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386655819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolina Psychological Health Services
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Va Medical Center Was
    Residency
    Internship
    • Healthsouth, Tallahassee
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donovan works at Vantage Point Psychological Servies in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Donovan’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.