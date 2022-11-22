Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oviedo, FL. They completed their fellowship with Carolina Psychological Health Services
Locations
Elizabeth Ibarra-Brletic, MA, RMFTI, RMHCI Blossoming Seeds LLC2441 W State Road 426 Ste 1071, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 204-9108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so grateful I found Dr. Donovan. I have learned so much about how my past has shaped my thinking and how to correct the distorted thoughts that have led to years of anxiety and depression. I’m much happier now and feel like I have coping skills to help me when the old thoughts reappear. Thank you!!
About Dr. Heidi Donovan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German
- 1386655819
Education & Certifications
- Carolina Psychological Health Services
- Va Medical Center Was
- Healthsouth, Tallahassee
- Florida State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
