Heidi Gallo, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Heidi Gallo, ARNP

Heidi Gallo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Heidi Gallo works at Access Care Plus in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Heidi Gallo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Care Plus
    908 DuPont Rd # 100, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 367-6322
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Best breathing professional ever
    Ronnie Rudolph — Jul 12, 2022
    About Heidi Gallo, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104807189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Gallo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Gallo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Gallo works at Access Care Plus in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Heidi Gallo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Heidi Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Gallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

