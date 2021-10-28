Heidi Hemak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Hemak, PA-C
Heidi Hemak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scranton, PA.
The Center for Integrative Medicine At Inner Harmony PC743 Jefferson Ave Ste 104, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 558-0182
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Short wait in office; Heidi was very thorough, ordered blood tests and explained what next steps might be; spent appropriate amount of time with me and wasn't rushed.
Heidi Hemak accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Hemak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Heidi Hemak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Hemak.
