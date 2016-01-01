Heidi Hokaj accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Hokaj, MFT
Offers telehealth
Heidi Hokaj, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Marcos, CA.
Anil S. Patel, M.d.277 Rancheros Dr Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 471-4073
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1295782092
Heidi Hokaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Heidi Hokaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Hokaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Hokaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Hokaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.