Heidi Johnson, APRN

Family Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heidi Johnson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University.

Heidi Johnson works at FAU Medicine Primary Care in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FAU Medicine Primary Care
    880 NW 13th St Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 566-5328
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cambridge Medical Group
    10817 S Jog Rd Ste 230, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 634-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Please let us know where you are working now!!
    Emily — Oct 31, 2022
    About Heidi Johnson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255682423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University Master Degree
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Heidi Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

