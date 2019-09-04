Dr. Nahum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidi Nahum, PHD
Dr. Heidi Nahum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Castle Rock, CO.
Dr. Nahum works at
Advanced Trauma Recovery LLC755 Maleta Ln Ste 202, Castle Rock, CO 80108 Directions (303) 909-5825
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have seen her off and on for 10 years. She has gotten me through some very tumultuous times....when I was pretty sure I didn’t have it in me to do so! Have referred several friends to her and all say they love her!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013022581
Dr. Nahum works at
