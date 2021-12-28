Dr. Heidi Pernitz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Pernitz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Pernitz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brookfield, WI.
Dr. Pernitz works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Huebner and Associates17100 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 786-9184Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pernitz?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Pernitz for a while now and have improved significantly with past traumas and overall mental health while working with her in sessions. Dr. Pernitz listens to your issues and concerns and provides the best care and assistance possible. She truly cares for her patients whether it’s something minor such as stress or something more major such as a traumatic event. Dr. Pernitz shows this by how she listens and responds to her clients, and treatment and care options she provides for clients as well.
About Dr. Heidi Pernitz, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598059743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pernitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pernitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pernitz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.