Heidi Sedra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Sedra, ARNP
Overview of Heidi Sedra, ARNP
Heidi Sedra, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Heidi Sedra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Heidi Sedra's Office Locations
-
1
Olympia Family Medicine3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 200, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4899
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Sedra?
Heidi Sedra is my Personal Care Provider. She has seen me through an ovarian cancer scare (it was not cancer), stroke level hypertension (now completely controlled), recovery from a major car accident and referral for significant leg pain. She is my quarterback and when I see specialists, I have confidence because she is paying attention. My favorite part of working with Heidi is her clear explanations and transparent thinking. I feel like we are a team. That she is a likable human being is icing on the cake.
About Heidi Sedra, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568712776
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Sedra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Sedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Sedra works at
13 patients have reviewed Heidi Sedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Sedra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Sedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Sedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.