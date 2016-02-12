See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mount Pleasant, WI
Dr. Heidi Shufelt, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Heidi Shufelt, OD

Dr. Heidi Shufelt, OD is an Optometrist in Mount Pleasant, WI. 

Dr. Shufelt works at Aspen Dental in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shufelt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    2860 S Green Bay Rd, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-1995
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Feb 12, 2016
    Very friendly, professional manner; informative and pleasant. A quality OD.
    Tom K in Racine, WI — Feb 12, 2016
    About Dr. Heidi Shufelt, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447200456
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Shufelt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shufelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shufelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shufelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shufelt works at Aspen Dental in Mount Pleasant, WI. View the full address on Dr. Shufelt’s profile.

    Dr. Shufelt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shufelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shufelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shufelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

