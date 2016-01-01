See All Physical Therapists in Indianapolis, IN
Heidi Stout, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Heidi Stout, PT

Heidi Stout, PT is a Physical Therapist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.

Heidi Stout works at Tendercare Home Health Services Inc in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heidi Stout's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tendercare Home Health Services Inc
    6308 Rucker Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 983-1478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Western Maryland

Ankle Injury
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heidi Stout, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184669400
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IU School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Stout, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Stout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Stout works at Tendercare Home Health Services Inc in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Heidi Stout’s profile.

    Heidi Stout has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Stout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

