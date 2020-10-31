Heidi Swailes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Swailes, MC
Overview
Heidi Swailes, MC is a Counselor in Bellevue, WA.
Heidi Swailes works at
Locations
United Treatment & Therapy12737 NE Bel Red Rd Ste 260, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 688-0033
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most AWESOME provider I've ever had! I have nothing but positive things to say about Mrs. Swailes. I had been seeing her off and on for over 6-7yrs (or somewhere in there) she's helped me through my stressful college years, through my relationship issues and most recently a severe workplace bullying situation. She always treated me with such grace and candor while helping me to reach the needed solutions in each and every situation without judgement or bias. I ALWAYS left her office happy and stronger! The ONLY reason why I am not seeing her today is because I moved out of state, otherwise, I'd still be with her! I just want her to know that she has been and always will be a special part of my life. She almost feels like a favorite Aunt-- even though we're from two different races, lol! I miss you Robin and please keep up the great work, your very much needed in today's world. Love Lita!
About Heidi Swailes, MC
- Counseling
- English
Heidi Swailes works at
