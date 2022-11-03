Heidi Wodrich, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Wodrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Wodrich, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Wodrich, LPC is a Counselor in Libertyville, IL.
Heidi Wodrich works at
Locations
-
1
Living Pono Counseling1860 W Winchester Rd Ste 205, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 989-4708
-
2
Virtual Office2189 N Il Route 83, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Directions (847) 354-0354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Meridian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Wodrich?
Heidi is phenomenal to work with! As someone who had never worked with a therapist before, I was nervous about beginning our work. However, during every session, Heidi made me feel heard, accepted and valued. She helped me understand difficult situations I’ve navigated throughout my life with an emphasis on empowerment. She gave me distinctive tools that allowed me to process my feelings or work through obstacles. After our work together, I finally felt like I had a voice again and was equipped to navigate even the toughest of times. She is so lovely and sweet and I would highly recommend working with her! I cannot say enough about how much she has changed my life!
About Heidi Wodrich, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1982029997
Education & Certifications
- Community Youth Network, Grayslake Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Wodrich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Wodrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Wodrich works at
27 patients have reviewed Heidi Wodrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Wodrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Wodrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Wodrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.