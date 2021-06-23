Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC
Overview
Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Schamberger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic105 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 663-4574
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schamberger?
Dr Heinz is the best, compassionate, knowledgeable, best chiropractor !!
About Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285622472
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schamberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schamberger works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.