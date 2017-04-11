Helen Capehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Helen Capehart, FNP-C
Overview of Helen Capehart, FNP-C
Helen Capehart, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Helen Capehart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Helen Capehart's Office Locations
-
1
Jared Salvo D.o. A Professional Corp.500 Old River Rd Ste 260, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 654-8338
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Helen Capehart?
She's been really helpful to me and my husband. Making appointments with her is really fast and I haven't had to wait more than a week after making an appointment which is very much appreciated!
About Helen Capehart, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205181187
Frequently Asked Questions
Helen Capehart accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Capehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Capehart works at
2 patients have reviewed Helen Capehart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Capehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Capehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Capehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.