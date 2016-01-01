Helen Chodsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Helen Chodsky, PA-C
Helen Chodsky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley, CA.
Helen Chodsky works at
Golden State Dermatology2320 Woolsey St Ste 202, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Helen Chodsky, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376868497
Helen Chodsky accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Chodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Chodsky works at
4 patients have reviewed Helen Chodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Chodsky.
