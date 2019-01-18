See All Counselors in Spring Hill, FL
Overview

Helen Clemente, LMHC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL. 

Helen Clemente works at Clemente Counseling in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Hill Office
    4090 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 848-4642
  2. 2
    Lutz Office
    4905 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 848-4642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Helen Clemente, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932310950
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pinegrove Elementary
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Helen Clemente, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Helen Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Helen Clemente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Clemente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Clemente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Clemente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

