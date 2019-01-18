Helen Clemente, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Helen Clemente, LMHC
Overview
Helen Clemente, LMHC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL.
Locations
Spring Hill Office4090 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 848-4642
Lutz Office4905 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (352) 848-4642
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Helen is a great therapist. She is a good listener, caring and guides you through your issues. She always tries for you to focus on the future and be positive about it. She is also very flexible and is always there when you need her. I recommend her thoroughly.
About Helen Clemente, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932310950
Education & Certifications
- Pinegrove Elementary
- Univ of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Helen Clemente accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Helen Clemente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Clemente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Clemente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Clemente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.