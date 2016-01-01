Helen Dahlberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Dahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Helen Dahlberg, PA-C
Overview of Helen Dahlberg, PA-C
Helen Dahlberg, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Carmichael, CA.
Helen Dahlberg works at
Helen Dahlberg's Office Locations
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Office3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Helen Dahlberg, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- Female
- 1184280505
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Helen Dahlberg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Helen Dahlberg using Healthline FindCare.
Helen Dahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Dahlberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Dahlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Dahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Dahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.