Helen Davis, LMFT
Helen Davis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Helen Davis works at
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 (858) 673-3360
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Davis is excellent. She is very knowledgeable, pays attention to all my needs and always answers my questions and concerns. She has advocated for me and assisted me with all my special needs. She takes time to truly understand my issues and is very culturally competent. I highly recommend her.
About Helen Davis, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841230778
Helen Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Helen Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Davis.
