Helen Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Helen Kim
Overview of Helen Kim
Helen Kim is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
Helen Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Helen Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Progeny Psychiatric Group17782 Cowan Ste B, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions
-
2
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic -Anaheim Hills5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 485-0354Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Helen Kim?
Helen is compassionate, easy to talk to, and very professional. Highly recommend!
About Helen Kim
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497380356
Frequently Asked Questions
Helen Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Kim works at
2 patients have reviewed Helen Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.