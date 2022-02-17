See All Nurse Practitioners in Irvine, CA
Helen Kim

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Helen Kim

Helen Kim is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. 

Helen Kim works at Progeny Psychiatric Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Helen Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Progeny Psychiatric Group
    17782 Cowan Ste B, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic -Anaheim Hills
    5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 485-0354
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Helen Kim

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497380356
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Helen Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Helen Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Helen Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

