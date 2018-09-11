Helen McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Helen McDonald, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Helen McDonald, FNP-BC
Helen McDonald, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Helen McDonald works at
Helen McDonald's Office Locations
St Peter's Family Health Center326 S PEARL ST, Albany, NY 12202 Directions (518) 262-4942
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helen is a fantastic provider who takes the time to truly listen and care. I would recommend her to any family member or friend.
About Helen McDonald, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952821118
