See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Buffalo, NY
Helen Murphy, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Helen Murphy, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Helen Murphy, NP

Helen Murphy, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Helen Murphy works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Helen Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sisters of Charity Hospital
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-1000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Independent Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Helen Murphy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Helen Murphy, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Helen Murphy, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Helen Murphy to family and friends

    Helen Murphy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Helen Murphy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Helen Murphy, NP.

    About Helen Murphy, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861536039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Helen Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Helen Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Helen Murphy works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Helen Murphy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Helen Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Helen Murphy, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.