Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP

Family Medicine
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. 

Dr. Paslay works at Paslay Health Care in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paslay Health Care
    3625 Crossings Dr Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 277-0593

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Antidepressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr Paslay has been taking care of my family and I for years. She’s very careful and considerate with my time. She takes time to truly listen to what I have to say and has many suggestions for how we can better take care of ourselves. Sometimes we might not want to hear something but it’s obvious she cares about her patients and that’s why she tells us the hard truth. I am always able to get an appointment quickly and the staff is all very friendly and knowledgeable. I cannot recommend this office enough.
    Bryan T — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1326431214
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Grand Canyon University (Fnp)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paslay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paslay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paslay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paslay works at Paslay Health Care in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Paslay’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Paslay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paslay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paslay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paslay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

