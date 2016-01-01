See All Nurse Midwives in Wilmington, NC
Henna Ables, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Henna Ables, CNM is a Midwife in Wilmington, NC. 

Henna Ables works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal)
    2221 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1533
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598303356
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

