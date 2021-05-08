Dr. Toy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henny Toy, OD
Overview of Dr. Henny Toy, OD
Dr. Henny Toy, OD is an Optometrist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toy's Office Locations
- 1 925 Secret River Dr Ste F, Sacramento, CA 95831 Directions (916) 421-4111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toy?
Did Henry Toy retire I can’t get ahold of his office and there is no new number???
About Dr. Henny Toy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962492835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Toy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.