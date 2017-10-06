Henrietta Himelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Henrietta Himelstein, MFT
Overview
Henrietta Himelstein, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Escondido, CA.

Locations
- 1 135 E 3rd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 745-6264
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been going to Dr . Skip for two years now. Dr skip has helped tremendously with with our family dynamics. Skip is very professional and flexible and I would highly recommend her services. She really cares about her clients , she even sent my daughter a birthday card. Dr skip even came in on her day off because that was all that worked for my schedule so she could see my daughter..
About Henrietta Himelstein, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629148937
