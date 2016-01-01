Henry Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Henry Owens, PA-C
Henry Owens, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL.
Hanley and Hanley MD PA707 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-1439
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386085827
Henry Owens accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Henry Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Henry Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Henry Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Henry Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Henry Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.