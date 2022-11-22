See All Physicians Assistants in Cape Coral, FL
Henry Sotomayor, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Henry Sotomayor, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL. 

Henry Sotomayor works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 214-9343
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers
    7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 799-5104
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Great, caring doctor who take as much time as you need to help you and answer any questions.
    Glenn — Nov 22, 2022
    Photo: Henry Sotomayor, PA-C
    About Henry Sotomayor, PA-C

    Specialties
    Specialties
    • English
    Gender
    Gender
    • 1194274449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

