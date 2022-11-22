Henry Sotomayor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Henry Sotomayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Henry Sotomayor, PA-C
Overview
Henry Sotomayor, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL.
Locations
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 214-9343Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 799-5104Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great, caring doctor who take as much time as you need to help you and answer any questions.
About Henry Sotomayor, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Henry Sotomayor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Henry Sotomayor accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Henry Sotomayor using Healthline FindCare.
Henry Sotomayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Henry Sotomayor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Henry Sotomayor.
