Dr. Herman Glass II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Glass II, DC
Overview
Dr. Herman Glass II, DC is a Chiropractor in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Glass II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Herman J. Glass II17301 W 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 533-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass II?
About Dr. Herman Glass II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1164471512
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass II works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.