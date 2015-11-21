See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Harry Boparai, OD

Optometry
4.7 (378)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Boparai, OD

Dr. Harry Boparai, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Affil Hosps.

Dr. Boparai works at Overlake EyeCare, PS in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boparai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake EyeCare, PS
    1837 156th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 219-9780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 378 ratings
    Patient Ratings (378)
    5 Star
    (300)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Boparai, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639190150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Aran Eye Institute|Indian Hlth Srvc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Affil Hosps
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Boparai, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boparai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boparai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boparai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boparai works at Overlake EyeCare, PS in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Boparai’s profile.

    Dr. Boparai speaks French, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    378 patients have reviewed Dr. Boparai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boparai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boparai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boparai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

