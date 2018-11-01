See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD

Optometry
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD

Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD is an Optometrist in Bellaire, TX. 

Dr. Palermo works at Greater Houston Eye Consultants in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
4.9 (116)
View Profile

Dr. Palermo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellaire & Katy Eye Consultants
    6330 West Loop S Ste 100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-6500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palermo?

    Nov 01, 2018
    I have been under Dr. Palermo's care for 2 years, now. He is always warm, gives thorough explanations and spends all the time needed to make sure that I never leave with doubts about my treatment. His office staff is professional, and caring.
    Carina in Houston, TX — Nov 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palermo to family and friends

    Dr. Palermo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palermo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD.

    About Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003851452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palermo works at Greater Houston Eye Consultants in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Palermo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palermo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.