Dr. Hieu Le, OD
Dr. Hieu Le, OD is an Optometrist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Hieu T. Le, Od, PA1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste 1000, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 681-0423Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Best optometrist ever! Very thorough, great chair side manner and super knowledgeable. I got my optemetrist for life!
About Dr. Hieu Le, OD
- Optometry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1659395226
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
