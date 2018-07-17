Hieu Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hieu Truong
Offers telehealth
Overview of Hieu Truong
Hieu Truong is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hieu Truong's Office Locations
- 1 5876 S Pecos Rd # B, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 733-0744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hieu Truong?
She’s great. She took the time to explain everything she was doing and looking for
About Hieu Truong
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700326154
Frequently Asked Questions
Hieu Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hieu Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Hieu Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hieu Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hieu Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hieu Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.