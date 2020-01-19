Hilah Tanev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Hilah Tanev, PA-C
Overview
Hilah Tanev, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL.
Hilah Tanev works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste 1112, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hilah Tanev?
It was my first time as a patient at Cleveland clinic. My overall experience was really simple and straightforward. The people at the front desk are nice and they don’t have you fill out a bunch of paperwork when you first come in. They ask you those questions once you’re in. Hila was very nice and listened patiently to my concerns. I had explained of a pain I had that no other doctor had been able to resolve. She did my Pap smear, and despite the fact that it hurt because of an infection, she was still adept at getting her sample without causing me further pain. What’s more is she took note of my situation and was the first medical professional to actually try and get to the root of the problem and CURED me after 3 very long years! I’m forever thankful to Mrs. Tanev for ending my pain. I highly recommend her!
About Hilah Tanev, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407113657
Frequently Asked Questions
Hilah Tanev accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilah Tanev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hilah Tanev works at
6 patients have reviewed Hilah Tanev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilah Tanev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hilah Tanev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hilah Tanev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.