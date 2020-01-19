See All Physicians Assistants in Weston, FL
Hilah Tanev, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Hilah Tanev, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. 

Hilah Tanev works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste 1112, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Hilah Tanev, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407113657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hilah Tanev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Hilah Tanev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hilah Tanev works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Hilah Tanev’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Hilah Tanev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilah Tanev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hilah Tanev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hilah Tanev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

