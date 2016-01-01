See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC

Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Hilary Ortega works at Quality Gynecology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
3.3 (10)
View Profile
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
1.0 (3)
View Profile

Hilary Ortega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Age Psychiatry
    300 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 769-5206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Hilary Ortega?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Hilary Ortega to family and friends

Hilary Ortega's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Hilary Ortega

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC.

About Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629454251
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hilary Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hilary Ortega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Hilary Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hilary Ortega works at Quality Gynecology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Hilary Ortega’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Hilary Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilary Ortega.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hilary Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hilary Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Hilary Ortega, PMHNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.