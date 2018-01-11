See All Neuropsychologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.1 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD

Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Palm Desert, CA. 

Dr. Chalgujian works at JOHN M ALIAPOULIOS, MD in Palm Desert, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chalgujian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John M Aliapoulios, MD
    41865 Boardwalk Ste 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 776-1277

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 11, 2018
She is very good at what she does. She was right on point with my son and now I know I was not being an over concerned parent. She made recommendations and I plan to follow through.
CATHEDRAL CITY — Jan 11, 2018
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD.

About Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518157429
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chalgujian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chalgujian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chalgujian works at JOHN M ALIAPOULIOS, MD in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chalgujian’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalgujian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalgujian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalgujian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalgujian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

