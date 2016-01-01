See All Nurse Midwives in Lisbon, ND
Hillary Newborg, APRN

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hillary Newborg, APRN is a Midwife in Lisbon, ND. 

Hillary Newborg works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic
    819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

About Hillary Newborg, APRN

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154091916
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Hillary Newborg, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Hillary Newborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hillary Newborg works at Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic in Lisbon, ND. View the full address on Hillary Newborg’s profile.

Hillary Newborg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hillary Newborg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hillary Newborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hillary Newborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

