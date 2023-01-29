Hilma Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilma Campbell, PMHNP
Overview of Hilma Campbell, PMHNP
Hilma Campbell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Hilma Campbell's Office Locations
New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation2094 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-0600
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ms. Campbell has been my provider for over a year now. She has really changed my life for the better. I had lots of issues come up during grad school and was diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and depression. With communication and patience, we were able to find a treatment plan that worked best for me. I went from feeling like I couldn't function, to now stable, and just recently finished grad school. I could not have done this without a provider like Ms. Campbell, who has been there for me consistently. She is truly excellent and thinks about you as a patient long term.
About Hilma Campbell, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245760503
Hilma Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Hilma Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilma Campbell.
