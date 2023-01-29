See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Hilma Campbell, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hilma Campbell, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Hilma Campbell, PMHNP

Hilma Campbell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Hilma Campbell works at NYC Health Hospitals/Gotham Health in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Hilma Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation
    2094 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-0600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hilma Campbell?

    Jan 29, 2023
    Ms. Campbell has been my provider for over a year now. She has really changed my life for the better. I had lots of issues come up during grad school and was diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety, and depression. With communication and patience, we were able to find a treatment plan that worked best for me. I went from feeling like I couldn't function, to now stable, and just recently finished grad school. I could not have done this without a provider like Ms. Campbell, who has been there for me consistently. She is truly excellent and thinks about you as a patient long term.
    DM — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hilma Campbell, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Hilma Campbell, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hilma Campbell to family and friends

    Hilma Campbell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hilma Campbell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hilma Campbell, PMHNP.

    About Hilma Campbell, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245760503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hilma Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hilma Campbell works at NYC Health Hospitals/Gotham Health in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Hilma Campbell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Hilma Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilma Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hilma Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hilma Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hilma Campbell, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.