Hoang Ngo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Hoang Ngo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Norton Community Medical Assocs2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7444
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I would definitely recommend Dr Ngo. I've been going to her for about a year now. She communicates very well and listens to my concerns. I've never had a issue trying to get a appointment to see her. My employer is changing providers next year so I wanted to make sure she excepted my new insurance and from the looks of it she doesn't and I'm really bummed about it.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649710021
