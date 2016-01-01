See All Counselors in Denver, CO
Holley Matthews, LPC

Counseling
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Holley Matthews, LPC is a Counselor in Denver, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    155 S Madison St Ste 332, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 375-4113
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Holley Matthews, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992019012
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southwest Texas State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holley Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Holley Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holley Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holley Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holley Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

