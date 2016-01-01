Hollie Mims accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hollie Mims, FNP-C
Overview of Hollie Mims, FNP-C
Hollie Mims, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Hollie Mims' Office Locations
- 1 601 Texan Trl, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-0811
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Hollie Mims, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992318489
Frequently Asked Questions
